McNeese baseball head coach Justin Hill out due to COVID test

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese will host UL Lafayette in baseball at 6 on Wednesday but the Cowboys will be without head coach Justin Hill who is having to follow COVID protocol after testing positive for the virus.
Hill must quarantine for 10 days before returning which is expected to be for the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi conference series that begins on March 12 at Joe Miller Ballpark.
Associate head coach Nick Zaleski, assistant coach Jim Ricklefsen and volunteer coach Peyton McLemore will collaborate on head coaching decisions.
“First of all, I’m thankful no one else on our team tested positive adn the contact tracing was extremely minimal,” said Hill. “Our medical staff has done a tremendous job of doing everything they can to keep our team on the field and competing safely.
“Not being with the boys will be the hardest thing. I’ll miss watching them play. All the other stuff will be fine - the players will play the game and compete to win. Technology will allow us to collaborate and our coaching staff will continue to do their job in the same way whether I’m there or not. It just won’t be my handwriting on the lineup card.”
Hill will miss a total of four games while in quartine - Wednesday night vs. UL Lafayette and this weekend’s three-game series at Louisiana Tech.
McNeese student-athletes and coaching staff are tested several times each week during their respective seasons.
