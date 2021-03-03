LSU plans to increase capacity for outdoor sports to 50 percent

“LSU Athletics has been coordinating with the Governor’s office regarding a plan to expand capacity for outdoor spring sports to 50 percent. When the Fire Marshal approves those plans, we will announce them to the public. We are excited about the opportunity to welcome more fans to our outdoor venues. We will also undertake the task responsibly and in accordance with the SEC’s health and safety protocols, which will include mandatory and strictly-enforced mask wearing. We will be as safe as we possibly can as we work to support our student-athletes as much as we can.”