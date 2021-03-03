LSU men’s basketball bounces back with win over Vandy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers bounced back with a dominant win over Vanderbilt, 83-68, on Tuesday, March 2, in their last home game of the regular season.
The Tigers (15-8, 10-6 SEC) avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season with another huge game from freshman Cam Thomas, who scored 20 points or more for the ninth straight game of the season. Thomas finished the game with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Sophomore forward Trendon Watford contributed a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Junior Darius Days also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
LSU shot 46.2% from the field and 38.5% from behind the arc. The Tigers will be on the road to close out their season against Missouri (14-7, 7-7 SEC) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.
