LPSC sues Entergy for $360 million in damages

The Louisiana Public Service Commission, along with retail regulators in the City of New Orleans and Arkansas, filed a complaint yesterday at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) against System Energy Resources, Inc. (SERI) and Entergy Corporation, its parent company, seeking damages in excess of $360 million for the imprudent operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The plant is owned by SERI and located in Port Gibson, Mississippi. The complaint seeks damages for the sub-par performance of Grand Gulf for the period 2016 through 2020 and an investigation of SERI’s management of the plant from 2012 forward. It also seeks an investigation of the prudence of an $800 million capacity uprate of Grand Gulf in 2012, which led to overall decreased output from the plant in the period 2012-2020.