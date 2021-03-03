LCPD reads to Lake Area students in a Virtual week-long program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday was National Read Across America Day, and while students picked up their favorite books to read, the Lake Charles Police Department also participated in the fun.
“The police department has been participating in a read with me program or a similar program for many years,” said Chief Shawn Caldwell with the Lake Charles Police Department. “It started with our NPO division, where they would go out into schools and read to the kids.”
Unfortunately, thanks to two hurricanes and a global pandemic, the LCPD had to step into a different platform this year.
“We started this a few months ago, or at least a few weeks ago, where some of our neighborhood police officers shot some videos and shared it with the school board to post so that teachers can post those videos of those officers reading to the kids.”
Chief Caldwell says the department has not only read to students but has participated in luncheon with schools in the past. Something that, in turn, can create a positive bond between young students and law enforcement.
“It’s never too early to build those positive relationships that you’re referring to,” Chief Caldwell added. “This is just one other step that we can use to form those relationships and form those bonds, those positive bonds, with the youth in our community.”
And whether you are being home schooled, or taking classes online, Chief Caldwell says anyone can tune in and watch this week’s virtual program.
“These videos are going to be available all week, but they will also be available long term on the city and the police department Facebook page,” he said.
You can access the videos here!
