Lake Charles man accused of identity theft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested following accusations that he was using a stolen credit card information, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Kayla Vincent says deputies were sent to investigate after being informed about the incident on March 1, 2021.
During their investigation, deputies found that Michael L. John, 31, had charged over $1,000 to purchase a room at a local hotel using stolen credit card numbers. When searching John’s room deputies say they found numerous credit cards and a notebook that had instructions on how to get people’s credit card information.
Detectives say they also located marijuana, methamphetamines, and other drug paraphernalia in the room. They also say they later learned that John was modifying credit cards using a tablet computer, uploading them, and making online transactions.
John was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for identity theft under $5,000, computer fraud, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Tony Fazzio has set John’s bond at $18,500.
Detectives say they are continuing to investigate this incident and that more charges are possible.
