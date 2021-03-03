Lady K’s can’t contain hot-shooting Northwest Lady Raiders, 58-52

HAMMOND, La. (KPLC) - The third-seeded South Beauregard Lady K’s would start fast but falter in their semifinal loss to No. 7 Northwest, 58-52. South Beau’s championship pedigree was on display to open the game as the Lady K’s would build a 12-5 advantage. That lead would hold at halftime, 23-20.
On a day South Beauregard would struggle from the field shooting under 30%, the Lady Raiders would find their stroke from the second quarter on hitting 17 of their final 31 shots (55%). Despite the Lady K’s holding a 33-29 lead in the third quarter, Northwest would outscore South Beauregard 29-19 down the stretch in the win.
The Lady K’s were paced by Raelyn Gunter’s 14 points and Dayla’s Simon’s 11 points.
