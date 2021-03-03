FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More cool nights ahead with rain on the way Friday

Behind the front, conditions quickly improve on Saturday with clouds early in the day giving way to sunshine. Afternoon highs still manage to climb into the upper 60s on Saturday with lows back into the 40s as the front will help keep the cool nights in play through early next week. A marked warming trend will begin to arrive by early next week as high pressure becomes established to our east and an upper-level ridge builds over the area. This will send highs well into the 70s to even near 80 later next week. Rain chances next week stay low until our next front approaches by the end of the week.