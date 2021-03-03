FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More cool nights ahead with rain on the way Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a spectacular afternoon of sunshine and pleasant temperatures, get ready for another chilly night ahead as temperatures quickly being to drop back into the 50s and eventually the 40s with morning lows down to around 40. Skies stay clear and winds remain light tonight. While you’ll need a jacket if you’re out early tomorrow morning, getting ready to shed it quickly as temperatures will warm up to around 70 by afternoon with the chill quickly vanishing by mid-morning.
Thursday will bring another fantastic day of sunshine before rain chances return by Friday. By the time we get to Thursday night, clouds will begin to increase, and lows won’t be quite as low but still chilly in the upper 40s. Rain won’t start off our Friday, but you’ll want to have that umbrella as showers begin to move in by afternoon and continue into the evening as our next front quickly moves through. The good news is that rain totals stay low as these showers will be scattered in coverage and no severe weather will accompany this front.
Behind the front, conditions quickly improve on Saturday with clouds early in the day giving way to sunshine. Afternoon highs still manage to climb into the upper 60s on Saturday with lows back into the 40s as the front will help keep the cool nights in play through early next week. A marked warming trend will begin to arrive by early next week as high pressure becomes established to our east and an upper-level ridge builds over the area. This will send highs well into the 70s to even near 80 later next week. Rain chances next week stay low until our next front approaches by the end of the week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
