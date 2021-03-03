FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A colder start today, sunshine returns through our Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A heavier coat may be needed this morning as temperatures have fallen back into the middle and upper 30′s for areas to the north and lower 40′s along and south. Sunshine will return this afternoon as high pressure builds in and will provide drier air that will help to set up a perfect afternoon to get out and enjoy.
The cold start to the day will eventually turn into a pleasant afternoon as sunshine will be abundant throughout the day with a few clouds mixing in from time to time, but the moisture we have seen the last few days is moving off to the east. Highs this afternoon will slowly warm into the lower and middle 60′s, which is slightly below average for this time of year but still a nice one to get out and enjoy. Winds will be on the lighter side as well in comparison to yesterday but they will still be out of the north making it feel a little cooler overall, so keep a light jacket with you as head out this afternoon. Another cold night is expected as we head into Thursday morning with very similar temperatures to this morning with temperatures in the upper 30′s to the north to near 40 along and south of I-10.
Highs stay very steady through the end of the week with them remaining close to our average in the middle to upper 60′s with sunshine through Thursday before our next cold front is set to arrive during the evening on Friday. Moisture begins to return as we head into Thursday as winds turn more out of the east and southeasterly direction turning more out of the south for Friday. As of now the rain chances look to hold off into the afternoon with the best chance of rain coming into the late evening and overnight hours. The weekend as of now is looking to be nice as high pressure quickly builds in and gives us nice sunshine for Saturday and Sunday so any of your outdoor plans will be just fine. Highs stay into the middle 60′s for both days, but there is warmer weather on the way for next week.
Into next week high pressure stays in charge through Tuesday before it moves off to the east and will bring more moisture in with the south wind, which will bring more rain chances by the middle of the week. The highest rain chances return as we head into next Wednesday and Thursday with the current timing of the models. The bigger story as well is temperatures back into the lower and middle 70′s. Enjoy the nice weather today and all of the sunshine if you can!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.