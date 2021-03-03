FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A colder start today, sunshine returns through our Thursday

The cold start to the day will eventually turn into a pleasant afternoon as sunshine will be abundant throughout the day with a few clouds mixing in from time to time, but the moisture we have seen the last few days is moving off to the east. Highs this afternoon will slowly warm into the lower and middle 60′s, which is slightly below average for this time of year but still a nice one to get out and enjoy. Winds will be on the lighter side as well in comparison to yesterday but they will still be out of the north making it feel a little cooler overall, so keep a light jacket with you as head out this afternoon. Another cold night is expected as we head into Thursday morning with very similar temperatures to this morning with temperatures in the upper 30′s to the north to near 40 along and south of I-10.