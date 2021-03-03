Eight Tigers receive NFL Combine invites

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s no NFL Combine this year, however had there been one, eight LSU Tigers were on the invite list, the NFL announced on Tuesday, Mar. 2.
The NFL Combine was put on hiatus this year due to Covid-19 so instead of bringing the players to Indianapolis for the much-anticipated pre-draft event, the NFL will utilize Pro Day at each of the schools to supplement what is normally done at the combine.
LSU’s Pro Day is scheduled for March 31 at the Indoor Practice Facility on campus. The event will be covered by the SEC Network, ESPN and the NFL Network.
LSU’s list of NFL Combine invitees this year include: fullback/tight end Tory Carter, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, linebacker Jabril Cox, wide receiver Terrace Marshall, wide receiver, Racey McMath, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, safety JaCoby Stevens and defensive back Kary Vincent Jr.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be invited to the NFL Combine and I’m proud of each of these guys for putting themselves in position to take the next step of their football career,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “It’s disappointing that this group won’t be able to have the full NFL Combine experience, but I know they are training hard and will put on a great performance at our Pro Day later this month.”
