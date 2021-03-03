COVID vaccines to be offered at Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the Lake Charles Civic Center through next Wednesday.
The vaccine will be administered by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled HERE.
The Sleeves Up event will be held at the Civic Center each day, except Sunday and Monday.
· Thursday, March 4 — 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
· Friday, March 5 — 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
· Saturday, March 6 — 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
· Tuesday, March 9 — 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
· Wednesday, March 10 — 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
