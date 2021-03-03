Child endangerment alert issued for missing southeast Louisiana boys

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews?

Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for both boys on the morning of Wednesday, March 3.

Kaesyn is an 8-year-old boy and is approximately five feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Jax is 4-years old, is three and a half feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.

The boys both have blond hair and have crew-cut hairstyles.

Both children are missing and were last seen from their father’s home at 41598 River Road in Ponchatoula.

Jax was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots. Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.

The boys may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, burgundy or red in color with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is unknown.

Any information please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at (985) 551-0653.

