Bishop of Lake Charles gives thoughts on J&J COVID-19 vaccine

It is morally evil that the cells of aborted children are used in the production of vaccines. It is unfortunate that all publicly available vaccines for COVID-19 have some connection to abortion-derived cell lines. The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are not produced using materials connected to abortion-derived cell lines, although they did make use of them in ancillary testing. The vaccine from Johnson and Johnson is produced using material connected to abortion-derived cell lines, and thus it is more morally problematic than the alternatives. When given the choice, a Catholic that makes an informed decision to be inoculated should choose from vaccines with the least connection to abortion.