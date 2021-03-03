Bishop of Lake Charles gives thoughts on J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Bishop Provost recently let this thoughts be known on the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
By Davon Cole | March 3, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 5:40 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Wednesday, the Bishop of Lake Charles Glen John Provost gave his thoughts on the recently authorized Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Bishop Provost statement:

It is morally evil that the cells of aborted children are used in the production of vaccines. It is unfortunate that all publicly available vaccines for COVID-19 have some connection to abortion-derived cell lines. The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are not produced using materials connected to abortion-derived cell lines, although they did make use of them in ancillary testing. The vaccine from Johnson and Johnson is produced using material connected to abortion-derived cell lines, and thus it is more morally problematic than the alternatives. When given the choice, a Catholic that makes an informed decision to be inoculated should choose from vaccines with the least connection to abortion.

