Bishop accepts board’s decision to move St. Louis Catholic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bishop Glen Provost has accepted the board of pastors’ decision to relocate St. Louis Catholic, the Diocese of Lake Charles said in a statement.
The Diocese plans to move St. Louis from its current downtown location to the new Morganfield Subdivision, southeast of Lake Charles. The St. Louis campus was heavily damaged during Hurricane Laura.
The plans to relocate were met with some opposition from supporters.
The Diocese announced its decision this afternoon.
“The Board of Pastors recommends that Saint Louis Catholic High School be rebuilt contingent on funding. If requisite funding is not available, the Board of Pastors will not encumber their parishes financially. The Board of Pastors also recommends that Saint Louis Catholic High School relocates based upon the aforementioned conditions. The Bishop accepts both recommendations.
“Whatever the outcome, an ad hoc committee consisting of neighborhood stakeholders, diocesan clergy, and community members will study the future of the Bank Street property and make recommendations to the Board of Pastors and the Bishop.”
St. Louis Prinicipal Mia Touchet released the following statement:
“Today we celebrate the decision that our Bishop and Board of Pastors made to support St. Louis Catholic High School students of today and those Saints of the future.
“We are excited to begin moving forward with our vision for the next 50 years.
“Our approval of FEMA funds is a blessing. We are diligently working with consultants to secure those funds as quickly as possible.
“The passion and love for St Louis Catholic High School continues to inspire our journey. We look forward to sharing the next exciting steps. THE DREAM BEGINS NOW!”
