Basile wins third straight LHSAA Division III wrestling title, five local athletes take home individual state championships
Basile won its third straight Div. III state title (Source: Camille Tyra / Louisiana Wrestling News)
By Brady Renard | March 3, 2021 at 1:18 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 1:18 AM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KPLC) - The 2021 LHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, saw the Basile Bearcats bring home the school’s third-straight Division III wrestling title on Saturday. Meanwhile, wrestlers from Sulphur and St. Louis each won individual state titles as well.

The Bearcats’ championship was anchored by Alex Menier who went a perfect 14-0 in matches this season. Menier secured his fourth consecutive individual championship by downing Archbishop Hannan’s Cade Hontiveros in the 132-pound weight class. Menier joins Gavin Christ, Carmen Cortez, and Jimmy Vidrine as Basile wrestlers who completed four-peats.

In addition, a fellow Basile senior picked up his first state championship in Baylor Waggoner.

The Bearcats weren’t the only Southwest Louisiana school celebrating a title as St. Louis saw sophomore Luke Caballero (106-pound) and freshman Hank Hebert (113-pound) pick up their first state titles as well. St. Louis would finish fifth overall in the Div. II bracket.

Sulphur’s Corey Hyatt was a state champion as well in the Division I 195-pound class. His title finish helped the Tors to a seventh-place finish.

Thanks to Martin Muller and Camille Tyra at Louisiana Wrestling News for providing photos of Southwest Louisiana championship wrestlers.

Local Southwest Louisiana athletes that placed at the LHSAA Wrestling State Championship are listed below.

DIVISION I

D 1 120

5th Place - Doc Miller of Sulphur

D 1 126

6th Place - Kyle Thibodeaux of Sulphur

D 1 138

4th Place - Trent Trouth of Sulphur

D 1 160

5th Place - Daniel Burton of Sulphur

D 1 195

1st Place - Corey Hyatt of Sulphur

1st Place Match

Corey Hyatt (Sulphur) 12-0, So. over Nawab Singh (Live Oak) 37-5, Sr. (Fall 2:31)

D 1 220

6th Place - Brayden Laidlaw of Sulphur

D 1 285

4th Place - Caleb Harris of Sulphur

DIVISION II

No local wrestlers placed

DIVISION III

D 3 106

1st Place - Luke Caballero of St. Louis

4th Place - Bryce Fontenot of South Beauregard

5th Place - Kye Smith of Basile

1st Place Match

Luke Caballero (St. Louis) 26-7, So. over Preston Curtis (John Curtis Christian School) 17-5, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

D 3 113

1st Place - Henry Hebert of St. Louis

2nd Place - Jay Guillory of Basile

1st Place Match

Henry Hebert (St. Louis) 11-6, Fr. over Jay Guillory (Basile) 11-3, So. (MD 13-4)

D 3 120

2nd Place - Luc Johnson of Basile

D 3 126

2nd Place - Andre Johnson of Basile

D 3 132

1st Place - Alex Menier of Basile

1st Place Match

Alex Menier (Basile) 14-0, Sr. over Cade Hontiveros (Archbishop Hannan) 18-5, Sr. (MD 14-4)

D 3 138

5th Place - Brevan Fields of Basile

6th Place - Daniel Thomas of St. Louis

D 3 145

5th Place - Parker Fontenot of Basile

D 3 152

4th Place - Luke Fontenot of Basile

5th Place - Graham Montet of St. Louis

D 3 160

4th Place - Baylor McCoy of Basile

D 3 170

2nd Place - John Reina of St. Louis

3rd Place - Landon Royer of DeQuincy

D 3 182

4th Place - Christian Bergeron of Basile

D 3 195

1st Place - Baylor Waggoner of Basile

1st Place Match

Baylor Waggoner (Basile) 11-1, Sr. over Trace Morrow (Summerfield) 19-8, Sr. (Fall 0:47)

D 3 220

3rd Place - Henry Milligan of St. Louis

D 3 285

2nd Place - Trey Jeffries of South Beauregard

5th Place - Anphrony Guillory of Basile

