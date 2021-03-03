Basile wins third straight LHSAA Division III wrestling title, five local athletes take home individual state championships

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KPLC) - The 2021 LHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, saw the Basile Bearcats bring home the school’s third-straight Division III wrestling title on Saturday. Meanwhile, wrestlers from Sulphur and St. Louis each won individual state titles as well.
The Bearcats’ championship was anchored by Alex Menier who went a perfect 14-0 in matches this season. Menier secured his fourth consecutive individual championship by downing Archbishop Hannan’s Cade Hontiveros in the 132-pound weight class. Menier joins Gavin Christ, Carmen Cortez, and Jimmy Vidrine as Basile wrestlers who completed four-peats.
In addition, a fellow Basile senior picked up his first state championship in Baylor Waggoner.
The Bearcats weren’t the only Southwest Louisiana school celebrating a title as St. Louis saw sophomore Luke Caballero (106-pound) and freshman Hank Hebert (113-pound) pick up their first state titles as well. St. Louis would finish fifth overall in the Div. II bracket.
Sulphur’s Corey Hyatt was a state champion as well in the Division I 195-pound class. His title finish helped the Tors to a seventh-place finish.
Thanks to Martin Muller and Camille Tyra at Louisiana Wrestling News for providing photos of Southwest Louisiana championship wrestlers.
Local Southwest Louisiana athletes that placed at the LHSAA Wrestling State Championship are listed below.
DIVISION I
D 1 120
5th Place - Doc Miller of Sulphur
D 1 126
6th Place - Kyle Thibodeaux of Sulphur
D 1 138
4th Place - Trent Trouth of Sulphur
D 1 160
5th Place - Daniel Burton of Sulphur
D 1 195
1st Place - Corey Hyatt of Sulphur
1st Place Match
Corey Hyatt (Sulphur) 12-0, So. over Nawab Singh (Live Oak) 37-5, Sr. (Fall 2:31)
D 1 220
6th Place - Brayden Laidlaw of Sulphur
D 1 285
4th Place - Caleb Harris of Sulphur
DIVISION II
No local wrestlers placed
DIVISION III
D 3 106
1st Place - Luke Caballero of St. Louis
4th Place - Bryce Fontenot of South Beauregard
5th Place - Kye Smith of Basile
1st Place Match
Luke Caballero (St. Louis) 26-7, So. over Preston Curtis (John Curtis Christian School) 17-5, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
D 3 113
1st Place - Henry Hebert of St. Louis
2nd Place - Jay Guillory of Basile
1st Place Match
Henry Hebert (St. Louis) 11-6, Fr. over Jay Guillory (Basile) 11-3, So. (MD 13-4)
D 3 120
2nd Place - Luc Johnson of Basile
D 3 126
2nd Place - Andre Johnson of Basile
D 3 132
1st Place - Alex Menier of Basile
1st Place Match
Alex Menier (Basile) 14-0, Sr. over Cade Hontiveros (Archbishop Hannan) 18-5, Sr. (MD 14-4)
D 3 138
5th Place - Brevan Fields of Basile
6th Place - Daniel Thomas of St. Louis
D 3 145
5th Place - Parker Fontenot of Basile
D 3 152
4th Place - Luke Fontenot of Basile
5th Place - Graham Montet of St. Louis
D 3 160
4th Place - Baylor McCoy of Basile
D 3 170
2nd Place - John Reina of St. Louis
3rd Place - Landon Royer of DeQuincy
D 3 182
4th Place - Christian Bergeron of Basile
D 3 195
1st Place - Baylor Waggoner of Basile
1st Place Match
Baylor Waggoner (Basile) 11-1, Sr. over Trace Morrow (Summerfield) 19-8, Sr. (Fall 0:47)
D 3 220
3rd Place - Henry Milligan of St. Louis
D 3 285
2nd Place - Trey Jeffries of South Beauregard
5th Place - Anphrony Guillory of Basile
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.