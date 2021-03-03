Acadian paramedic recognized for 40 year of certification

“Andy Bruch is emphatic and has a passion for patient care and teaching,” stated Director of NEMSA Taylor Richard. Bruch has worked as a ground medic, flight nurse and medic, and has staffed numerous events over the years. Bruch actively works at New Orleans Saints and LSU Tiger home football games and many other assignments. Bruch says 2020 has been a challenging year, but he is very proud of how EMS professionals have responded, adapted and continued to provide compassionate care to the sick and injured.