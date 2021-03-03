Acadian paramedic recognized for 40 year of certification

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Anthony “Andy” Bruch, Regional Educational Coordinator for the National EMS Academy and a paramedic for Acadian Ambulance, has been recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 40 consecutive years of National certification as a paramedic - a distinction held by few EMS professionals.
Bruch started his EMS career in his home state of West Virginia in 1974 and has been actively providing patient care for six decades. Bruch became an EMS instructor in 1977, received his EMT-Intermediate in 1978 from Radford University, attended Marshall University, and became a West Virginia state paramedic in 1979. He became a Nationally Registered Paramedic in July of 1980. Bruch is also a Registered Nurse and Certified Emergency Nurse and has been with Acadian Ambulance since 1981.
During his career, Bruch has responded to a myriad of high profile calls, including a dynamite truck explosion in McDowell County, West Virginia; numerous hurricanes including Katrina, Rita and Gustav; tornadoes in Grosse Tete and Covington, Louisiana; offshore rig explosions; helicopter and plane crashes; bus accidents and interstate car crashes involving scores of vehicles. In April of 1977, he responded to a disastrous flood in Virginia and West Virginia. One newspaper even labeling him the “Hero on Coalwood Mountain” for his actions that day. In 2016, Bruch was also recognized as a “Pioneer of EMS” by EMS1.
“Andy Bruch is emphatic and has a passion for patient care and teaching,” stated Director of NEMSA Taylor Richard. Bruch has worked as a ground medic, flight nurse and medic, and has staffed numerous events over the years. Bruch actively works at New Orleans Saints and LSU Tiger home football games and many other assignments. Bruch says 2020 has been a challenging year, but he is very proud of how EMS professionals have responded, adapted and continued to provide compassionate care to the sick and injured.
