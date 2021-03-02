A trio of Southwest Louisiana teams advance to quarterfinal round of boys’ playoffs

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The second round of the LHSAA boys’ basketball playoffs tipped off Monday with a trio of teams hailing from Southwest Louisiana advancing to the quarterfinal round. The rest of the second round will be completed Tuesday night.
In the Division II bracket, the sixth-seeded Saints of St. Louis rolled No. 11 Thomas Jefferson at home, 68-40, to reach the quarterfinal round for the eighth consecutive year. Also at home was the Division IV eighth seed, Hamilton Christian. The Warriors defended ‘The Green Mile,’ defeating the ninth-seeded Vermilion Catholic Eagles, 67-54. HCS will too make its eighth consecutive quarterfinal appearance.
The Merryville Panther, the No. 11 seed in the Class 1A playoffs needed overtime to pull off the road upset over No. 6 Delhi, 80-77.
Meanwhile. Washington-Marion, the No. 7 seed in the Class 4A Playoffs has opted out of the playoffs due to an internal case of COVID-19. The Charging Indians were set to play No. 10 Plaquemines on Tuesday night at home.
MONDAY FINAL SCORES:
(6) St. Louis 68, (11) Thomas Jefferson 40
(8) Hamilton Christian 67, (9) Vermilion Catholic 54
(23) Northwest 64, (7) South Beauregard 48
(11) Merryville 80, (6) Delhi 77
(10) Plaquemine 2, (7) Washington-Marion 0 Final/Forfeit
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE (3/2):
Class 3A-
(16) Jennings at (1) Madison Prep
(13) Iowa at (4) Carroll- 3/2, 6:00 PM
Class 2A-
(16) Oakdale at (1) Rayville - 3/2, 6:00 PM
Class 1A-
(9) Grand Lake at (8) Tensas- 3/2, 6:00 PM @Newllton Elementary
(15) Ringgold at (2) Elton - 3/2, 6:00 PM
Class B-
(9) Negreet at (8) Pitkin
(14) Choudrant at (3) Hathaway - 3/2, 6:00 PM
(11) Quitman at (6) Fairview - 3/2, 6:00 PM
(15) Elizabeth at (2) Simsboro - 3/2, 6:00 PM
