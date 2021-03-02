Teen Driver Safety Week: Be Mindful of Speed Limits

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - March 1st - 5th is Teen Driver Safety Week and authorities want to remind parents and teens of good driving habits that are important for keeping the roadways safe for everyone.
Today’s Reminder: Be Mindful of Speed Limits
Speeding is one of the most common issues younger drivers have. Not obeying or being aware of changes in speed limits can often result in speeding tickets or worse.
Many times speed limits are in place due to sharp turns or increased foot traffic such as in residential areas. All it takes is a turn to be taken too quickly or a pedestrian to be in the road when you’re not prepared for a crash to happen.
Speed limits are there to help drivers stay in control of their vehicles and have enough time to react to the roads they are driving on. Its important parents and guardians obey speed limits as well and talk to younger drivers about the importance of traveling at a safe speed.
