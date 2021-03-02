SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 1, 2021

March 2, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 1, 2021.

Cassell Jerome Young III, 28, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; obscenity; disturbing the peace.

Melissa Renee Miller, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Angel Michelle Fortenberry, 29, Pitkin: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Laken Delon Johnson, 33, Pitkin: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Jesse Noah Shell, 35, Dequincy: Burglary; theft under $1,000; forgery.

Justin Keith Edwards, 32, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Jeffery Page Manuel, 44, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Kevin Scott Deloach, 26, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

John Robert Stevens Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nasquier Perez-Cardona, 30, Houston: Bank fraud (3 charges); identity theft.

Michael Lee John, 31, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $1,000 or more; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; computer fraud; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); contempt of court.

