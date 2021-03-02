SOURCE: Louisiana to move to ‘Phase 3′

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce the state will move into “Phase 3” during a 1 p.m. news conference today.
The move, to take effect later this week, will lessen the coronavirus restrictions that are currently in place, a source briefed on the plan said Tuesday morning.
The changes will include increasing capacities at various types of businesses, the source said.
The governor’s current order, which has the state in “modified Phase 2”, expires Wednesday, March 3.
