Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Reopens Monday, March 1.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is finally reopening its doors.
“I like to come out here and crab,” said Brandon Freeman, a resident enjoying his day off at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. This is probably the only spot that I know of besides getting on my boat, that I can come out and grab some crabs.”
It’s been six months since hurricane Laura destroyed the Grand Chenier area, forcing the Rockefeller wildlife refuge to close its gates.
“Many roads were washed out, a lot of water control structures, which were pretty popular with fishing, have severe damages and probably will need to be replaced at some point in time,” said Scooter Trosclair, the Wildlife manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge.
Trosclair says hurricane repairs are complicated.
“Right now, we really focused on the access roads. The Price Lake Road was severely damaged, and for us to get the roads back open, we probably spent around $800,000 in repair work that was actually done with the staff here,” he said.
As parts of the area remain closed as repairs continue, Trosclair says a full reopening is still tentative.
“It’s really an undetermined amount of time, the way the processes work with bidding projects out and so forth of when exact dates could be before those repairs are made on some of the specific locations that are closed,” he said.
While some canals are now accessible to the public for fishing, Trosclair asks that guests be vigilant for any debris that may still be in the surroundings.
“Just a friendly reminder that people be cautious while traveling in the canal system with the storm debris,” he said. “There are still objects out there that we might not be aware of, so you just have to be careful.”
While this is only the beginning of repairs at Rockefeller, at least for now guests can once again say “gone fishing.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.