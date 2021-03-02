LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Across the state, police are reminding young people the rules of the road for Louisiana’s Teen Driver Safety Week, March 1 - 5.
As the newest drivers on the road, it’s vital teens practice safe driving practices.
“Being that they’re new drivers, there’s so many things that’s going on within the vehicle and also outside of the vehicle. We just want to make sure we bring those to light so that they’re aware of them,” said Louisiana State Trooper Derek Senegal.
Senegal said though this week is dedicated to young drivers, these rules apply to everyone.
“We call them rules for the road,” Senegal said.
He said the first rule of the road is to fasten your seat belt.
“We want to make sure that every occupant within that vehicle is utilizing their seat belt,” Senegal said.
The second rule is to follow the speed limit.
“Speeding reduces the driver’s ability to steer around objects and also vehicles on the roadway,” Senegal said.
As for objects inside the car, state police say drivers must maintain focus on the road.
“We all have cell phones that cause distractions inside the vehicle, other things inside the vehicle that can cause distractions; radio, other passengers, if we’re eating inside, and also our pets can cause a distraction,” Senegal said.
The trooper said these rules set in place are to help drivers follow the law when operating a vehicle.
“That last one and important one is, don’t drive impaired,” Senegal said.
Being impaired includes driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“We just want to make people aware of what’s going on, make sure those teens are safe on the road,” Senegal said.
