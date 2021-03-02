Lake Charles Police lay to rest retired K9 “Bobby”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has laid to rest one of their retired K9′s who was responsible for over 70 criminal apprehensions.
The K9, “Bobby,” worked under the direction of his handler, Cpl. Jacob Pearson, and was in service from October of 2015 until his retirement in 2020.
Lake Charles Police say Bobby enjoyed his retirement with Cpl. Pearson and his family at their home, forming a very close bond with the family.
The Department thanks Johnson’s Funeral Home for their assistance in helping to lay Bobby to rest.
