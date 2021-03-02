Former D.A. defends gift cards saying it was a “dynamite” program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Often, people who commit misdemeanor crimes, such as DUI first offense, must do community service as part of their punishment.
Former Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier allowed defendants to do part of their community service by purchasing gift cards used for community needs.
But, in a report the Louisiana Legislative Auditor finds DeRosier may have violated the law with the program. DeRosier set up the District Attorney’s Community Assistance Foundation to receive gift cards from 2015 to 2019. The funds were used for things like toy drives at Christmas, help for disaster victims and for various nonprofit groups.
Over four years, the foundation took in $556,598 in gift cards and money orders. The legislative auditor finds problems with the now defunct program including that some D.A. employees allegedly performed foundation and campaign work while on the clock for the D.A.’s Office; that the D.A. changed conditions of court ordered probation without proper authority and that D.A.’s financial statements may have been misstated by excluding gift cards and money orders submitted to the foundation.
However, DeRosier disputes that there was anything illegal about the program.
“This program was a dynamite program. It was a very good program. It put approximately a half million dollars into the coffers of charitable organizations in Calcasieu Parish,” he said.
Plus, DeRosier says when he created the foundation used to distribute gift card funds he said the legislative auditor said it was okay.
“We talked about the fact that I had $191,000 in gift cards, we talked about me forming a 501C to facilitate distribution of those gift cards, and he did not complain about that, he thought it was a good idea,” said DeRosier.
Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera admits talking to DeRosier several years ago and says he did tell him the program was not something the D.A.’s Office should be doing. But Purpera says he did not tell DeRosier he should go set up a foundation in the name of the D.A.’s Office.
The audit report also talks about the foundation issuing $2815 in checks to Hobo Hotel for items won by DeRosier at an auction to benefit the cat and kitten shelter. DeRosier says the payment was an oversight and that he immediately paid back the money when notified of the mistake.
The Calcasieu D.A.’s Office released a statement saying they’re aware of the audit on the gift card program under DeRosier, but that the program was discontinued before Stephen Dwight took office in January and that it will not be renewed. For anything further, they referred us to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office which we contacted, but have not heard back.
