Former D.A. defends gift cards saying it was a “dynamite” program

Over four years, the foundation took in $556,598 in gift cards and money orders. The legislative auditor finds problems with the now defunct program including that some D.A. employees allegedly performed foundation and campaign work while on the clock for the D.A.’s Office; that the D.A. changed conditions of court ordered probation without proper authority and that D.A.’s financial statements may have been misstated by excluding gift cards and money orders submitted to the foundation.