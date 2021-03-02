First Alert Forecast: Windy conditions likely through Tuesday along with cooler temperatures...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was a tale of two different days packed into one with warm conditions ahead of a front that arrived around noon. The wind became very breezy behind the front with northerly winds of 20 mph with gusts to near 30 at times; and it will remain windy into the evening. As for rain chances we are in a break from the rain now, but more rain will likely develop overnight and continue through mid-morning Tuesday.
Keep the rain gear handy through Tuesday morning and then we can focus on drying things out, but it will be cooler as we start off Tuesday in the lower 50′s, and only climb into the lower and middle 50′s Tuesday afternoon.
Winds will be gusty for our Tuesday out of the northerly direction bringing in the cooler and drier air that will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine will be making a return for Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds overhead and gives us a nice stretch of weather before we see more rain enter the picture Friday into Friday night.
Highs will be cooler though for Wednesday as we reach the lower 60′s, but the wind turns more southerly for our Thursday and that will bring us temperatures closer to normal with highs in the middle and upper 60′s. We stay steady with highs in the middle to upper 60′s right on through the beginning of next week.
Another front looks to push through as we head into Friday afternoon and Friday night bringing us higher rain chances to end the week, but with the current timing it does look to clear out just in time for the weekend. Clouds look to stick around for Saturday morning with a stray shower possible, but we will fine tune that as we get closer…
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
