First Alert Forecast: Windy conditions likely through Tuesday along with cooler temperatures...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was a tale of two different days packed into one with warm conditions ahead of a front that arrived around noon. The wind became very breezy behind the front with northerly winds of 20 mph with gusts to near 30 at times; and it will remain windy into the evening. As for rain chances we are in a break from the rain now, but more rain will likely develop overnight and continue through mid-morning Tuesday.