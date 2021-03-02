FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain comes to an end this morning, some clearing into the afternoon

You’ll want to keep the rain gear and umbrella handy this morning as you head off to work as there will be a few showers around especially north of I-10 as the moisture begins to pull out of the region. Make sure to also take a coat with you because it will be a much cooler afternoon thanks to the clouds and showers we see this morning. Highs this afternoon will run around 15-20 degrees cooler than what we saw over the weekend as we struggle to reach the middle to upper 50′s as cloud cover lingers for the majority of the day with some clearing as we head into the afternoon. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible the later in the day we go, but more clearing will occur overnight and that will set us up for a cold night ahead. Winds will also be a factor today as it will be blustery out of the north around 10-15 mph with gust up to 20 at times, before gradually relaxing overnight. Waking up on Tuesday morning it will be cold as we fall back into the upper 30′s for areas north to near 40 here in Lake Charles.