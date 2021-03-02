FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain comes to an end this morning, some clearing into the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain continues to move through Southwest Louisiana this morning as an area of low pressure continues to move to the east and will help to clear us out into the afternoon. Temperatures are off to a much cooler start this morning as well with a difference of around 20-25 degrees compared to this time yesterday morning.
You’ll want to keep the rain gear and umbrella handy this morning as you head off to work as there will be a few showers around especially north of I-10 as the moisture begins to pull out of the region. Make sure to also take a coat with you because it will be a much cooler afternoon thanks to the clouds and showers we see this morning. Highs this afternoon will run around 15-20 degrees cooler than what we saw over the weekend as we struggle to reach the middle to upper 50′s as cloud cover lingers for the majority of the day with some clearing as we head into the afternoon. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible the later in the day we go, but more clearing will occur overnight and that will set us up for a cold night ahead. Winds will also be a factor today as it will be blustery out of the north around 10-15 mph with gust up to 20 at times, before gradually relaxing overnight. Waking up on Tuesday morning it will be cold as we fall back into the upper 30′s for areas north to near 40 here in Lake Charles.
High pressure builds in moving into Wednesday and that will provide much calmer weather as well as plenty of sunshine with a few clouds mixing in at times. Winds stay out of the north and that will bring in that cooler and drier weather with highs climbing into the lower 60′s, but warmer weather is on the way for Thursday as the high drifts to the east and will bring winds back out of the south. Clouds will be building throughout the day Thursday as highs reach the middle and upper 60′s, but we will be watching our next system already taking shape back to the west. Rain chances hold off into Friday morning, but the next cold front is set to move through Friday night into Saturday morning bringing a few showers and storms.
Current timing has the rain starting late Friday afternoon to early evening lasting through the early morning hours of Saturday, but clearing just in time as you wake up. Temperatures stay steady behind the front into the middle and upper 60′s for Saturday and Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Warmer weather looks likely heading into next week, but of course we will continue to track that as we get closer. Keep the rain gear handy this morning and stay warm for the afternoon.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
