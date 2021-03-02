First Alert Forecast: Cool temperatures for the next few days, another front arrives later this week...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today was cloudy and cool with showers in the morning, but we are done with rain now and even the clouds will clear by this evening. Temperatures have been very chilly and tonight will be colder with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the 30s north of I-10 to the low 40s at the coast. If the wind subsides we could see some patchy frost in areas north of US HWY 190.
Wednesday and Thursday will be nice with mostly clear skies and temperatures below normal. We will see a warming trend beginning Thursday as high pressure moves off to our east.
Another front looks to push through as we head into Friday afternoon and Friday night bringing us higher rain chances to end the week, but with the current timing it does look to clear out just in time for the weekend. Clouds will clear out quickly Saturday morning and we should have a pretty nice weekend! Temperatures will be at or just below normal over the weekend, so it should be perfect for anything outdoors.
Next week will begin with a warming trend as southerly winds return once again. We may see a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours, but that chance of rain looks to be low for now.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.