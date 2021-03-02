Fairview, Hathaway and Lake Arthur advance to title games

The No. 2 seed, Fairview, will meet Hathaway in the Class B title game for the second year-in-a-row after the Lady Panthers ran by the third-seeded Blackcats of Florien, 61-45. The two teams were tied after the first quarter but Fairview would use a 25-9 run in the second quarter to separate for good in the game. Panther guard Rylee Jinks led the game with 19 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals. Rylee Cloud also chipped in 15 points and five rebounds in the win.