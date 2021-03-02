Fairview, Hathaway and Lake Arthur advance to title games

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA girls Marsh Madness began Monday with three teams hailing from South Louisiana punching their tickets to the state championship later this week.
Over at Burton Coliseum, the top seed in Class B, the Hathaway Lady Hornets, advanced to their second straight title game by downing the upset-minded Bell City Lady Bruins. The Lady Bruins made their first semifinal appearance in 31 years. Bell City, the No. 13 seed would get off to a slow start while Hathaway built a 28-16 lead at the half en route to a 46-34 win. Hathaway’s Madison Suire led all scorers with 19 points, totaling a double-double in the process with 14 rebounds. Chloey Guidry added 13 points for the Lady Hornets while Bell City was paced by Josie Ogea’s 12 points.
The No. 2 seed, Fairview, will meet Hathaway in the Class B title game for the second year-in-a-row after the Lady Panthers ran by the third-seeded Blackcats of Florien, 61-45. The two teams were tied after the first quarter but Fairview would use a 25-9 run in the second quarter to separate for good in the game. Panther guard Rylee Jinks led the game with 19 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals. Rylee Cloud also chipped in 15 points and five rebounds in the win.
The Class B championship game between Hathaway and Fairview is set for Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at the University Center in Hammond.
That was the site of Lake Arthur’s semifinal tilt with Amite on Monday. The third-seeded Lady Tigers outscored the two-seed in the fourth quarter, 19-8 in the 71-57 win. Lake Arthur advances to its first Class 2A title game since 2018.
Below is the upcoming schedule for our coverage teams in the Marsh Madness tournament
TUESDAY
(4) Reeves vs. (1) Gibsland-Coleman - 3/2, 12:00 PM @ Burton Coliseum
(3) Northwood - Lena vs. (2) Merryville - 3/2, 12:00 PM @ University Center
(4) St. Thomas More vs. (1) St. Louis - 3/2, 7:30 PM @Burton Coliseum
(7) Northwest vs. (3) South Beauregard - 3/2, 7:30 PM @ University Center
WEDNESDAY
(4) Warren Easton vs. (1) LaGrange - 3/3, 7:30 PM @ Burton Coliseum
THURSDAY
CLASS 1A TITLE- 3/4, 5:00 PM @University Center
(2) Fairview vs. (1) Hathaway - 3/4, 7:30 PM @University Center
FRIDAY
CLASS C TITLE- 3/5, 12:00 PM @ University Center
DIVISION II TITLE- 3/5, 2:30 PM @ University Center
CLASS 4A TITLE- 3/5, 5:00 PM @ University Center
(3) Lake Arthur vs. (1) Doyle - 3/5, 7:30 PM @ University Center
SATURDAY
CLASS 3A TITLE- 3/6, 5:00 PM @University Center
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.