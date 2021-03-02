Calcasieu Parish seeks public input on hurricane recovery plan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is seeking public input to guide the parish’s long-term recovery efforts as part of its Calcasieu Parish Hurricanes Laura and Delta Recovery Framework.
This public input phase of the parish’s recovery effort is structured to gather recommendations from residents impacted by last year’s hurricanes on ways the parish can recover and rebuild.
“Ever since these two storms devastated Calcasieu Parish, we have worked swiftly to not only respond to the crises at hand but chart a path forward for our long-term recovery that is both collaborative and inclusive of stakeholders throughout our community,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Brian Abshire. “We very much want to hear ideas and recommendations from our residents on where we should be focused with our long-term recovery planning and how we can ensure the actions we take today help build a brighter, more resilient future for our children and grandchildren.”
As part of the recovery process, the Police Jury formed six stakeholder groups focused on key recovery areas: planning and capacity building, economic development, health and social services, housing, infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources.
Residents can submit their comments until Friday, April 2 by completing the public comment form on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s website.
“Our hope is that this process serves as a strong foundation for how we work together moving forward to identify priorities, implement strategies, and secure the resources that will become crucial to our long-term recovery and resiliency,” said Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam.
All input gathered through this process will be considered for incorporation into the Police Jury’s long-term recovery plan, which will be finalized and publicly released in early summer.
