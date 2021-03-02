Anacoco man killed in crash in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An Anacoco man was killed in a crash on La. 111 around 7 p.m. Monday evening, according to officials with Louisiana State Police.
Phillip Charles Trackey, 47, of Anacoco, was traveling north on La. 111 in a 1999 Ford F-150, when, for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road and struck a fence post, according to State Trooper Casey Wallace, Troop E public information officer. The accident happened north of La. 8. Trackey was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis, Wallace said.
