Washington-Marion opts out of boys playoffs due to COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion, the No. 7 seed in the Class 4A Playoffs has opted out of the playoffs due to an internal case of COVID-19. The Charging Indians were set to play No. 10 Plaquemines on Tuesday night at home.
“This was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to relay to a team that I have coached,” said Washington-Marion coach Robert Palmer in a statement to KPLC. “When I found out our season would end this way, I felt the pain of each and every player. These players have put themselves in a perfect position to be state champions.”
The Charging Indians had won 12 straight games coming into the second-round matchup with the semifinals and championship games being hosted in Lake Charles.
Palmer also addressed his message to his players.
“To the seniors, I love y’all and there is nothing I wouldn’t do to change this outcome. We have had our ups and downs, but when the rubber hits the road, y’all showed what you’re made of. Just remember the lessons I’ve tried to instill because life is just beginning,” said Palmer. “To all the Parents, administration and Washington-Marion community thank you for getting behind the guys from day one.”
Washington-Marion ends the season with a 24-6 record.
