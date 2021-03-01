Teen Driver Safety Week: Remember to Buckle Up

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - March 1st - 5th is Teen Driver Safety Week and authorities want to remind parents and teens of good driving habits that are important for keeping the roadways safe for everyone.
One of the most important rules of the road is to always wear a seatbelt.
Everyone in the car should be buckled up, not just the driver. And adults should remember that part of teens forming better driving habits is for their parents or guardians to lead by example.
It’s important to note that according to authorities, statistics show that the chances of a person surviving a crash rise significantly when they are buckled up properly.
And remember, not buckling up is against the law. Save yourself a ticket by taking a few extra seconds to put on your seat belt.
