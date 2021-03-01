SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 1, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 1, 2021.
Mona Smith Cummings, 58, Pembroke, NC: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; trespassing; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Betty Andrepont Andrepont, 61, New Orleans, LA: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of contraband in a penal institution; possession of a schedule III drug; creation, distribution, or possession of a counterfeit Schedule IV drug.
Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Phillip Andrew Prisoc, 53, Lakeland, FL: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.
Earl Joseph Bellard Jr., 48, Lake Charles: Failure to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration information; failure to register as a sex offender (3 charges).
Richard Robert Royer, 50, DeQuincy: Obstruction of justice; violating public health or safety.
Zachary Jamell Gauthier, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; disturbing the peace.
Cassell Jerome Young III, 28, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous instruments; obscenity; disturbing the peace.
