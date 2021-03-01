Sulphur extends utilities assistance program

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is continuing a program that offers assistance for payment of water, sewer, and trash fees to low-income households.
The city says eligibility is set in accordance with Department of Social Service guidelines established by the Federal government and the State of Louisiana.
Qualification depends on household size and income.
The city says a household means parents, their minor children, and grandparents (it shall not apply to grandchildren).
