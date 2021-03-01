McNeese’s Will Dion named Collegiate Baseball National Pitcher of the Week

LAKE CHARLES – Three days after posting one of the most impressive outings by a McNeese Cowboy pitcher, Will Dion has been named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week powered by Diamond Sports.
The redshirt sophomore from Sulphur tied a McNeese record with 19 strikeouts in Friday night’s 5-0 win over Prairie View in picking up the win in his first complete game and shutout of his collegiate career. That matched the record first set by Terry Burrows against ULL in the 1990 season.
In the win, Dion threw 103 pitches with 83 of those going for strikes. Only once did he allow a runner to get to third base and only four runners on base the entire game.
He retired the first 13 batters faced before giving up a walk and a single with one out in the fifth inning.
In three innings he struck out batters for all three outs and had two strikeouts an inning four other frames and faced 30 batters, just three over the minimum.
For the season, Dion leads the nation with 24 total strikeouts.
