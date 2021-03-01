McNeese Drops 3-0 Conference Game To Texas A&M-CC

“We didn’t do enough when we had the wind,” said head coach Drew Fitzgerald. “It certainly played a role in the second half when we were up against it and shorthanded. That said, it was really our inability to connect that cost us. Corpus certainly did a better job than us of taking advantage of the wind. We saw a lot of areas for improvement today that go beyond personnel. Yes, getting players back will be great, but we needed to do better with what we had.”