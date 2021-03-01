FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers throughout the day, turning cooler for Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re off to a warm and muggy start this morning with temperatures back into the upper 60′s to near 70 with plenty of moisture around thanks to light southerly breezes. The radar remains quiet for now, but that will change as we head into the early morning hours with scattered showers possible just about anytime today, so make sure to grab the umbrella before heading out the door.
Today will be a tale of two different days packed into one as we start off warm this morning with our highs actually occurring now and as we near sunrise before we see a front push through from the north during the mid-morning hours and cool us down. So while we may be in the upper 60′s to near 70 now, by the time you make your way home from work and school this afternoon temperatures will have fallen into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. As for the rain chances there will be two waves that we see with a round coming early this morning lasting through noon, then a small break in the rain as we head into the early evening before our main front begins to work its way through into the overnight and Tuesday morning. Keep the rain gear handy through Tuesday morning and then we can focus on drying things out, but it will be cooler as we start off Tuesday in the lower 50′s, and only climb into the lower and middle 50′s Tuesday afternoon.
Winds will be gusty for our Tuesday out of the northerly direction bringing in the cooler and drier air that we can expect for Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine will be making a return for Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds overhead and gives us a nice stretch of weather before we see more rain enter the picture Friday into Friday night. Highs will be cooler though for Wednesday as we reach the lower 60′s, but the wind turns more southerly for our Thursday and that will bring us temperatures closer to normal with highs in the middle and upper 60′s. We stay steady with highs in the middle to upper 60′s right on through the beginning of next week.
Another front looks to push through as we head into Friday afternoon and Friday night bringing us higher rain chances to end the week, but with the current timing it does look to clear out just in time for the weekend. Clouds look to stick around for Saturday morning with a stray shower possible, but we will fine tune that as we get closer. For now keep that rain gear handy and have a great Monday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.