FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers throughout the day, turning cooler for Tuesday

Today will be a tale of two different days packed into one as we start off warm this morning with our highs actually occurring now and as we near sunrise before we see a front push through from the north during the mid-morning hours and cool us down. So while we may be in the upper 60′s to near 70 now, by the time you make your way home from work and school this afternoon temperatures will have fallen into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. As for the rain chances there will be two waves that we see with a round coming early this morning lasting through noon, then a small break in the rain as we head into the early evening before our main front begins to work its way through into the overnight and Tuesday morning. Keep the rain gear handy through Tuesday morning and then we can focus on drying things out, but it will be cooler as we start off Tuesday in the lower 50′s, and only climb into the lower and middle 50′s Tuesday afternoon.