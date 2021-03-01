Legislative Auditor releases report on gift card program run through Calcasieu D.A.’s Office

“Investigative auditors found a former district attorney transferred $556,598 to a nonprofit foundation he formed using funds from pretrial diversion participants and defendants on court-ordered misdemeanor probation who were allowed to buy out community service hours. In addition, auditors found some district attorney employees did foundation work during office hours, and one employee said she performed campaign activities for the district attorney during work hours. The auditors also found that the foundation paid $2,815 for items the district attorney won at a fundraising auction for another organization – including a security camera system that was installed at the district attorney’s home. The auditors found, too, that the district attorney allowed individuals on court-ordered misdemeanor probation to buy out their community service, even though state law says only the court may modify, change, or discharge the conditions of probation. Additionally, auditors found the district attorney failed to disclose his position as a foundation officer and board member on his 2015, 2016, and 2017 annual financial disclosure statements and failed to include the revenue from the buyout of community service hours on the district attorney’s office financial statements for fiscal years 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.”