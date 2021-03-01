Cowgirls Begin Final Regular Season Week On Road At UCA Monday Night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball enters the final week of the regular season in fourth place in the league standings with three games left on the schedule.
McNeese (6-12, 6-5 SLC) will travel to Central Arkansas (9-12, 7-6 SLC) Monday and Nicholls Wednesday night before concluding the regular season with a home game against Lamar Saturday.
Since the weather postponed two games, McNeese has lost three of its last four games including a 61-45 road loss at Houston Baptist Saturday.
McNeese will look to pick up its second victory of the season over the Sugar Bears. The Cowgirls
Began conference play with a 59-45 win over UCA in Lake Charles on Jan. 2.
UCA has won two of its last three games including a 55-53 home win over Abilene Christian on Saturday. The Sugar Bears will close out the regular season with three of its last four games at home including Saturday’s game.
Divine Tanks continues to lead the Cowgirls in scoring (11.1 ppg.) and rebounds (7.1 rpg.).
UCA is led in scoring by Lucy Ibeh’s 13.6 ppg. and 7.0 rpg.
Upcoming Cowgirl Games:
Mar. 1 at Central Arkansas (5:30 p.m.)
Mar. 3 at Nicholls (6 p.m.)
Mar. 6 at vs. Lamar (1 p.m.)
Mar. 10-14 Southland Conference Tournament (TBA)
GAME DETAILS
McNeese Cowgirls (6-12, 6-5 SLC) at Central Arkansas (9-12, 7-6 SLC)
Location: Conway, Ark.
Venue: Farris Center
Time: 5:30 p.m.
