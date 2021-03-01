Authorities identify 14-year-old killed in Beauregard oil well explosion

“The first thing I could see out of the front door of my house was a big cloud of boiling oil smoke and fire,” said Ragley resident Brenda Eddins. “I was in my house and I heard a big boom and a second boom, and then my house shook and when my house shook, I was like, ‘What is that?’ Then I knew it was something big. Beings that I’ve been from here my entire life, I felt that it was these oil tanks.”