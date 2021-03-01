Authorities identify 14-year-old killed in Beauregard oil well explosion

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have identified the 14-year-old girl killed in an oil well explosion in Beauregard Parish Sunday evening.
Zalee Day, of Ragley, died in the explosion that happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday near Cordial Lane and South Cooley Road.
The well was inactive. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and explosion.
Residents said they heard the explosion from miles away.
“The first thing I could see out of the front door of my house was a big cloud of boiling oil smoke and fire,” said Ragley resident Brenda Eddins. “I was in my house and I heard a big boom and a second boom, and then my house shook and when my house shook, I was like, ‘What is that?’ Then I knew it was something big. Beings that I’ve been from here my entire life, I felt that it was these oil tanks.”
The fire was extinguished by 6:05 p.m.
The call was initially handled by Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, but multiple agencies responded, including firefighters from other agencies, the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, the Louisiana State Police Hazmat Unit, and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
