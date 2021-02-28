VIDEO: Mayor Cantrell makes her case for why Russell Wilson should make the move to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell is a woman who knows what she wants!
And if that means the Saints are in the market for a new quarterback, then Mayor Cantrell has made it clear that she has her sights set on Seattle Seahawks main man Russell Wilson.
In a social media post Saturday, Cantrell said she would welcome Wilson and his family to the Big Easy.
“I have been hearing the rumors on the streets. I don’t know if they are true or not. But, I just want @dangerusswilson & @ciara to know that if these rumors are true, please know that the City of New Orleans will welcome you and your family with open arms!”
But the mayor’s wish-list doesn’t come without some push back.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan fired off her own tweet, all in fun of-course, informing Cantrell that Wilson’s home is Seattle and to “keep her eyes off.”
Wilson has reportedly made it clear that he doesn’t want to be traded. However, if a trade is on the table, the Saints would be one of the four teams he would consider being dealt to, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The other teams Wilson would approve of would be the Cowboys, Raiders and Bears.
The Saints are waiting on a decision from Drew Brees on his retirement. It’s widely expected that Brees will retire. On Saturday, Brees showed that he still is super competitive even if retirement is in his future.
