McNeese Drops Second Game This Week In Extra Innings To A Ranked Opponent

GAINESVILLE, Fla.—For the second time this week, McNeese softball dropped an extra inning game to a ranked opponent.
On Sunday, McNeese (3-11) fell 1-0 in eight innings to No. 6 Florida (12-0), the two-time national champions (2014, 2015) on a walk off homerun by Hannah Adams. The Cowgirls dropped an 8-7, eight-inning game at No. 7 UL-Lafayette on Wednesday.
McNeese’s Jenna Edwards (1-1) threw a gem despite the loss. In her second start this season and so far, her best outing of the season, Edwards allowed only four hits in the complete game. Edwards gave up only two walks and picked up one strikeout. Fifteen of her 22 outs were fly outs.
McNeese missed a perfect opportunity to score in the fifth when Caylon Brabham broke up Natalie Lugo’s no-hitter with a leadoff double to centerfield. Padyn Williams’ sac bunt allowed pinch runner Tayler Strother to advance to third. The Cowgirls put another runner on base when pinch hitter Tiffany Steczo was hit by a pitch. With one out, the Cowgirl threat ended when Gracie Devall grounded into a double play to short.
Edwards allowed a hit in the fifth on a single to right by Cheyenne Lindsey. Lindsey would steal second to move into scoring position by Edwards got out of the inning with a fly out to left.
McNeese got another runner on base in the seventh when Cori McCrary drew a walk to lead off the inning. Another double play, this time a grounder to short by Haylee Brinlee.
Florida had the game winning run on first base with a one out walk by Jaime Hoover in the bottom of the seventh. Hoover moved into scoring position on a sac bunt by Emily Wilkie but Edwards got out of the inning on another fly ball to right that sent the game into extra innings.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.