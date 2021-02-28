FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the way Monday along with some cooler temperatures through mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A few showers moved over our northern parishes again this afternoon, similar to Saturday, while other areas dealt with nothing more than clouds and very gusty winds through the day. Afternoon highs managed to slip into the 80-degree range again despite the clouds, but a front on the way Monday will bring a push of cooler temperatures for a few days next week. This front is also bringing some rain to the area by tomorrow and lingering into Tuesday.
With the front on the way, showers should begin moving into Southwest Louisiana after midnight through the morning hours of Monday. These showers are expected to remain on the light side, as stronger storms to our north weaken overnight, sending what’s left our way to start the day. No severe weather is expected for our area, and these showers may start to taper off by afternoon as the front moves through. Temperatures, while starting off mild, will drop quickly into the 60s behind the front and continue to fall into the middle to upper 40s by Tuesday morning.
Another disturbance on the back side of this front will bring another round of rain back through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will be another round of lighter showers with again no severe weather, but the rain will likely extend into Tuesday morning before moving east. Drier weather is expected by Tuesday afternoon and evening with a rather chilly night on tap with lows into the upper 30s to near 40 by Wednesday morning.
Sunshine and pleasant weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday before another fast- moving front zips through Friday with a round of showers and slightly cooler temperatures ahead for the upcoming weekend. The good news is that we will finally dry out for several days beginning Saturday and see a warming trend return by the early part of next week with highs back into the 70s and lows in the 50s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.