FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the way Monday along with some cooler temperatures through mid-week

With the front on the way, showers should begin moving into Southwest Louisiana after midnight through the morning hours of Monday. These showers are expected to remain on the light side, as stronger storms to our north weaken overnight, sending what’s left our way to start the day. No severe weather is expected for our area, and these showers may start to taper off by afternoon as the front moves through. Temperatures, while starting off mild, will drop quickly into the 60s behind the front and continue to fall into the middle to upper 40s by Tuesday morning.