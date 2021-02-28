BPSO assists in human trafficking arrests

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Feb. 25 and 26, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (TX) conducted a joint human trafficking operation aimed at identifying and assisting victims of human trafficking, as well as holding those that traffic and exploit them accountable.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in this operation along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, HSI, Port Arthur P.D., Port Neches P.D., Nederland P.D., Orange P.D., Jefferson County Pct. 1 Constables Office, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Constable Pct. 2, Texas DPS, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and DEA. Non-governmental organizations that provided assistance were Garth House, Harvest House, Collective Liberty and St. Elizabeth Forensic Nursing, S.A.N.E..
According to authorities, two human traffickers were identified, resulting in the arrest of one at this time. An investigation into the other trafficker is ongoing.
Five victims of human trafficking were identified and were immediately provided social services to include medical, safe housing and counseling, according to authorities.
In addition, nine men were arrested for attempting to purchase sex from adult females, and three of those men were also charged with attempting to purchase sexual acts with children. And they are as follows:
· Terry Landry, 62: Prostitution.
· Ryan Brooks, 44: Solicitation of person under the age of 18.
· Jose Salinas, 34: Prostitution.
· Bertin Salas, 41: Prostitution.
· Cody Henry, 24: Prostitution and solicitation of person under the age of 18.
· Joshua Mouton, 31: Prostitution.
· Chad Cracknell, 44: Prostitution and solicitation of person under the age of 18.
· David Malonson, 28: Prostitution.
· Troy Gerard, 29: Promotion of prostitution.
If you have suspicion of sex trade operations please report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately. You could be saving a life.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.