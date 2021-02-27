Westlake barber continues to work after shop destroyed in hurricanes

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A well-known Westlake barber is still in business despite hurricane damage to his shop, but is now working out of a new location.
“I’m at the age where I’m too young to start over and too young to quit,” said Gervis Miller.
Gervis has worked at Pousson’s Barber Shop for his 55 years in the business. That all changed when the hurricanes hit destroying the shop.
“The roof was blown off. My chair is still sitting in there but it’s so full of mold and mildew and I mean it’s horrible…it’s like a nightmare.”
Gervis was still out of the area when he learned that Pousson’s was no longer standing.
“My daughter came up there and she says ‘pop your shop is gone.’ and I said well, I’ll have to take care of that when I get home, so I come and got my tools,” said Gervis.
His barber tools were the only things that were salvageable, but a local salon - elevations hair studio - offered him a space to continue working.
“It’s something i wasn’t prepared for at my age. It all worked out,” said Gervis.
Gervis said with 5 decades under his belt, he knows just about everyone in town.
“I cut their grandpa’s hair, their great grandpa’s hair, I go to the funeral homes and do their hair, go to hospitals, i know their kids, their grandkids, their great grandkids, their uncles, and their aunts… I know the whole families.”
The barber said the relationship with his customers are what have kept him in this business. He plans to continue working at elevations hair salon for the foreseeable future.
