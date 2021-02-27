SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 26, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 26, 2021.

J Norris Kennison Carter, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; resisting an officer.

Corey Allen Chesson, 29, Lake Charles: Bicycles front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; instate detainer; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Serna, 25, Houston TX: Illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense; resisting an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; unlawful use of state-issued identification to gain access to a gaming establishment or in conjunction with gaming activities.

Shawn Michael Menard, 36, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; tail lamps; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.

John Wilred Bartie, 37, Lake Charles: Simple robbery; aggravated assault; theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 counts); contraband defined: certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Jarred Clint Carpenter, 37, Sulphur: Residential contractor fraud $500 to $1500; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; direct contempt of court (7 counts).

Edward James Washington, 54, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Michael Leonard Cupp, 45, Dayton TX: Prohibited activities: racketeering; out of state detainer; federal detainer.

Tahj Keeynata Jones, 31, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling (2 counts); theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple assault; violations of protective orders (3 counts).

Joshua Lynn Guillory, 34, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Mikayla Judith Bordelon, 23, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; theft $750 to $5,000.

Jesse Anthony Ricketts, 28, Houton TX: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (2 counts): produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; cruelty to juveniles; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

Douglas Ray Spell, 54, Lake Charles: Probation violation; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Joseph Doyce Harger, 51, Lake Charles: Looting; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Zachery Kane Vezina, 42, Ragley: Operating while intoxicated: fourth offense.

Kaelob Kyle Russell, 25, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; probation violation.

Michael Landry Bell, 51, Lake Charles: Stalking (2 counts); peeping tom: penalty.

Charles Ashton Ford, 35, Nederland TX: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.

Lucinda Jane Clark Rinto, 38, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Rene Jose Lemelle, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV;

