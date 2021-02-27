McNeese Drops Doubleheader At #22 Central Florida

UCF responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on five hits to extend the lead to 4-1. Jada Cody led things off with a leadoff double to left then came around to score on a RBI single to right field by Shannon Doherty. An RBI single to McCrary at shortstop by Denalie Schappacker scored Takiya London for a 3-1 lead. Justene Molina’s RBI single to left scored Allyse Volpe for the 4-1 lead.