McNeese Drops Doubleheader At #22 Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.—McNeese softball dropped a doubleheader at No. 22 Central Florida here Friday, 3-0 and 4-1. The two teams will conclude the series with a single game at noon Saturday.
UCF (8-2) took the opening game with a two-hit shutout from Alea White who improved to 5-0 on the year. White, who became UCF’s all-time wins leader last Sunday against New Mexico State threw a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and one walk.
The Knight’s got single runs in the third, fifth, and sixth innings on nine hits and held the Cowgirls (3-9) hitless in 5 2/3 inning before Jill Poullard broke up White’s no-hitter with a single to right field in the sixth inning. McNeese managed one more coming ff a Cori McCrary single through the right side in the seventh inning.
Freshman Ashley Vallejo took the complete game loss to fall to 0-3 on the year.
The Cowgirls’ offense in the second game started out just like the opening game. Once again, McNeese was held hitless in the first 5 2/3 innings before McCrary broke up another no-hitter in the sixth inning with an infield single to short. McCrary moved into scoring position off a stolen base. Haylee Brinlee’s RBI single to left scored McCrary to tie the game one apiece.
UCF responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on five hits to extend the lead to 4-1. Jada Cody led things off with a leadoff double to left then came around to score on a RBI single to right field by Shannon Doherty. An RBI single to McCrary at shortstop by Denalie Schappacker scored Takiya London for a 3-1 lead. Justene Molina’s RBI single to left scored Allyse Volpe for the 4-1 lead.
Despite the loss, Whitney Tate (0-4) threw a good game through the first five innings giving up one run on four hits. UCA got to Tate in the sixth inning after giving up three more runs before giving way to reliever Jenna Edwards.
Edwards faced two batters in the seventh inning and gave up one hit.UCF’s Gianna Mancha improved to 3-1 on the year with the complete game victory. Mancha struck out 10 and allowed one earned run on two hits with a walk.
