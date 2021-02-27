Handful of Southwest Louisiana teams advance to second round of LHSAA boys’ basketball playoffs

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The first round of the LHSAA boys’ basketball playoffs tipped off Friday as six local teams won their opening game to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Below are the final scores from the first round.
Class 5A-
(8) Captain Shreve 79, (25) Sulphur 41
(12) Central - B.R. 80, (21) Barbe 53
Class 4A-
(7) Washington-Marion 91, (26) DeRidder 48
Class 3A-
(16) Jennings 57, (17) Mansfield 52
(8) Booker T. Washington 66, (25) Iota 48
(13) Iowa 69, (20) Westlake 58
(4) Carroll 54, (29) LCCP 37
(7) South Beauregard 60, (26) Buckeye 36
Class 2A-
(1) Rayville 110, (32) Welsh 54
(16) Oakdale 79, (17) Vinton 58
(4) Doyle 102, (29) DeQuincy 76
(3) Many 71, (30) Pickering 24
Class 1A-
(9) Grand Lake 105, (24) East Beauregard 33
(13) Logansport 73, (20) Oberlin 52
(11) Merryville 68, (22) West St. John 48
Class B-
(16) Monterey 39, (17) Lacassine 36
Class C-
(3) Kilbourne 68, (14) Evans 62
