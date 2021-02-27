Gov. John Bel Edwards proposes pay raise for teachers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is proposing a budget that would include a $400 pay raise for teachers.
A study has shown Louisiana teachers are among the lowest paid educators in the country.
“Looking at all of our regional Louisiana teachers specifically teachers in our area of the ArkLaTex, they are suffering in teacher pay,” Caddo Schools Instructional Technologist Spencer Kiper says. “Any progress towards that goal is in the right direction.”
Kiper is the 2019 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year and is a strong advocate for teacher pay raises.
He told me that teachers have been let down for years and deserve to be rewarded for their hardwork through a raise.
“After the year that we’ve had through Covid-19, if we don’t receive a raise, then it shows a clear signal,” Kiper says.
To see more information on current teacher salaries in ArkLaTex parishes, click here.
