FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds for Sunday; rainier pattern beginning Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds dominated our weather today after a little patchy fog before sunrise. Fog wasn’t as problematic thanks to winds that have continued to increase through the day. These winds will likely keep fog confined to mainly the coastal areas tonight, although some patchy areas of fog up to I-10 briefly tomorrow morning closer to sunrise can’t be ruled out. Look for lows on the mild side again tonight into the middle to upper 60s.