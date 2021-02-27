FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds for Sunday; rainier pattern beginning Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds dominated our weather today after a little patchy fog before sunrise. Fog wasn’t as problematic thanks to winds that have continued to increase through the day. These winds will likely keep fog confined to mainly the coastal areas tonight, although some patchy areas of fog up to I-10 briefly tomorrow morning closer to sunrise can’t be ruled out. Look for lows on the mild side again tonight into the middle to upper 60s.
Sunday won’t be a whole lot different than today as a stalled front to our north keeps breezy south winds in place, plenty of clouds and temperatures climbing back into the lower to middle 70s during the afternoon. We could see a stray shower or two, especially late in the afternoon and evening, but those chances remain in the 20-30% range through Sunday night.
Next week will be a bit rainier beginning Monday as we transition to an active weather pattern for next week. The cold front that has been stalled to our north will move into Southwest Louisiana, increasing the chance of showers and thunderstorms through the day. Rain won’t be non-stop all day but an umbrella handy as showers and a few thunderstorms could develop at any time during the day and evening.
The pattern of more rain continues into Tuesday as an area of low pressure develops south of area in the Gulf, riding along the front and combines with a trough of low pressure to bring additional rain and a few thunderstorms through the first half of the day on Tuesday. Rain amounts around 1 inch will be possible through Tuesday.
Drier weather returns Tuesday night, but in the wake of the front, temperatures will be a bit chillier starting Wednesday morning with lows dipping into the 40s. Wednesday brings the return of sunshine, but the active storm track returns more clouds and showers to the forecast later in the day Thursday and especially Friday. This system will bring an addition 1 to 1.5″ of rain to the area and move out in time for the upcoming weekend.
Temperatures take a slight dip with lows back into the 40s Saturday morning and highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday but with finally some sunshine! A drier stretch of weather continues into next week with progressively warmer temperatures returning. Highs back up to 70 by the following Monday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
